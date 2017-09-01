Renowned Director offering voice coaching for students from Thurles, Co. Tipperary 

Renowned theatre director and vocal coach, Christine Scarry, is offering a full scholarship in voice/repertoire classes to potential students from Thurles, at her Red Alchemy Voice Studio in Kilkenny.

Christine, who has Directed with Thurles Musical Society in the past with Scarlet Pimpernel, and who will Direct for TMS again in 2018, is no stranger to the area and regularly attends musicals and productions in the Cathedral Town.

Her scholarship will be awarded to one person based on their performance at audition. The audition will take place in Kilkenny in September 2017 (date and venue to be confirmed).

Applicants must be at least 15 years old - as at 1st September – and should submit their initial application, including contact details and an outline of their experience/ training to date, to chris@redalchemy.ie no later than Sunday, 3rd September, 2017.

Born in Dublin, but now now resident in Kilkenny, Christine is a freelance director of plays and musicals, and is Artistic Director of Red Alchemy Theatre Company, which has a special interest in niche ensemble pieces designed to showcase contemporary theatre and music theatre talent.

Christine trained in piano and voice at the Conservatory of Music & Drama and the Royal Irish Academy of Music, and she holds a first-class MA in Theatre Studies from Dublin City University.

In July Christine directed the new musical drama, Find Your Way Home, at New York’s Symphony Space, following a short American tour.

In addition to directing and her private vocal practice in Kilkenny, Christine is a Director and Voice Tutor at the Irish College of Music Theatre (IMT) - Ireland’s first accredited third-level music theatre course at the DIT Conservatory of Music and Drama, where she also lectures in Music Theatre History. In September 2016 she joined the faculty of American College Dublin, which offers both a Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Fine Art in Music Theatre – the first of their kind in Ireland. She is also a member of the British Voice Association.

Other recent directing credits are Jason Robert Brown’s Parade (Watergate Theatre), Stephen Sondheim’s Putting It Together (Pavilion Theatre), Find Your Way Home (Civic Theatre, Dublin), The Full Monty (Watergate Theatre), Kander & Ebb’s Cabaret (The Helix), The Addams Family, a national tour of Listen To My Heart, Sweeney Todd (Watergate Theatre), Assassins (The Helix), Michael Collins – A Musical Drama (Watergate Theatre), ESB Madsoc’s 30th Anniversary Celebration (National Concert Hall), Chicago the Musical, La Bohème as part of Opera In The Park (Merrion Square for Dublin City Council), RENT (The Helix Theatre), Al Porter’s Take It From Me (Bewley’s Café Theatre), An Evening with John Bucchino (Cobalt Café), A Little Light Music (The Helix), Follies (National Opera House, Wexford). From 2005 until 2013, Christine directed the pantomime season at the Olympia Theatre, Dublin.

Previous directing credits include a national tour of Martin McDonagh’s play The Lonesome West, the Irish première of The Producers (National Opera House), Mad About Musicals (NCH), Ritual For Dolls (Mill Theatre), Bugsy Malone and Annie (Olympia Theatre/Cork Opera House), Moonlight and Music - with Rebecca Storm and Peter Corry (Solstice Theatre), the Irish première of High School Musical (The Forum, Waterford), West Side Story (Solstice Theatre), The June Rodgers Show (Dublin and Cork), One Voice (The Helix), Into The Woods (Draíocht and Theatre Royal, Waterford) and Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (Millbank Theatre).

Originally an actor/singer, Christine worked professionally at theatres and concert venues all over Ireland, playing widely diverse roles in both plays and musicals. She has played opposite international musical theatre stars such as John Barrowman, David Kernan, Millicent Martin, Dave Willetts and Lorna Luft – daughter of singing legend, Judy Garland, has frequently broadcast live concert performances for RTE, and toured Ireland and the USA in cabaret.

In 2015 Christine welcomed US Emmy Award-winner and Tony Nominee, Liz Callaway, to deliver a memorable performance workshop in Dublin and, on two earlier occasions, has invited Broadway composer John Bucchino to present a masterclass of his work to a selection of Ireland’s music theatre performers. She looks forward to working with them again soon.

Contact Information:www.redalchemy.iechris@redalchemy.ie Tel: 087 2717235.

Christine is looking forward to returning to Thurles to direct in 2018, but she is also looking forward to auditioning people from the area for the scholarship in the coming weeks. If you are interested, register your interest now and get an audition date.