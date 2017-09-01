Telephone Explosions set for Body and Soul stage at Electric Picnic

Thurles singer songwriter Dolores Fogarty makes her Electric Picnic debut later today as part of 'dream pop' duo Telephone Explosions.

Dolores and her husband Adrian formed the band in early 2016 and have already been billed as one of the breakout acts of the year with two critically acclaimed singles under their belt and a debut album set for release early next year. Dolores was previously a member of all female group Hvmmingbyrd in 2014 but says she decided to take the plunge last year and set up her latest band.

The duo had originally applied to 2FM’s Play the Picnic which gives a platform to upcoming acts at the festival but later received a call to say a place was available at the Body and Soul stage - if they wanted it.

“We couldn’t believe it to be honest. We received a lot of good press for our singles ‘Pocket’ and ‘Significant’ and it was a great compliment that the organisers asked us to play the Body and Soul stage,” Dolores old the Tipperary Star last month.

Telephone Explosions perform on the Body and Soul stage on Friday, September 1 at the renowned festival which features headliners Duran Duran, ELBOW and The XX.