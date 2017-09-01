Tipp's Got Talent returns with €1,000 prize fund

Due to the success in recent years, ‘Tipp’s Got Talent’ returns to find another star, with auditions taking place in Tipperary Excel on Saturday September 8th from 12-4pm. With a prize fund of €1,000 and just a €10 entry fee per act, what have you got to lose?

Registration forms are available from Tipperary Excel reception, and the competition is open to acts and talents of all types over 10 years of age! Live semi-finals will take place at 8pm in Tipperary Excel on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd September, with the Grand Final being held on Saturday 30th September.

The shows will be full of surprises, with guest judges and special performances alongside the talented entrants, so if you have a talent to share – or you know someone who does – please come along and audition on the 9th.