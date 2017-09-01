Pirates to invade Tipperary Town on September 8th

Tipperary Musical Society are looking forward to a busy calendar of events in September! The new season kicks off with the launch night for the 2018 show ‘Pirates of Penzance’.

Launch night will take place on Friday September 8th, in The Porter House at Bank Place, Tipperary Town. The launch is a great chance to meet and chat with the members of the society, particularly if you are thinking of joining the society.

It is also a wonderful opportunity to meet the production team of Michael O’ Donoghue (director), Helen Colbert (musical director) and Miriam Ball (choreographer), and learn about the audition pieces. So come along, from 8pm onwards, bring a friend or fly solo and you’d never know... you might even spot a pirate or two!