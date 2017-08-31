What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Dancing: The Premier Ballroom

Dancing on Sunday the 3rd of September to ‘Catherine & Images’. The Club for Dancing in Thurles (which was founded in 1971) run dances in The Premier on every second Sunday night from 9pm to 12mdt. Social dance classes, for over 18s, commence on Tuesday 5th September at 8.20pm. Learn the basic steps of the Quickstep, Foxtrot, Waltz and novelty dances.

Fundraising Concert

A fundraising concert featuring Paddy O'Brien & Guests, will take place in St Canice's Church, Clough on Sunday 17th September 2017 in aid of Laois Down Syndrome/Lourdes Invalid Fund. Doors open at 7.30pm. concert begins at 8.00pm. Tickets €15 for more information contact; Helen on 087 6962140 Please support a very worthy cause.

Cuairdioch

A Night of music and song will take place in Kennedy's Killeen on Wednesday night August 30th at 9.30pm. All proceeds are being given to The Sharon O Meara Fund. All musicians, singers and storytellers are invited. All are welcome.

Invitation

Please join us for the opening of the 2017 Shorelines Art Exhibition on Saturday 2nd September from 5 to 7pm in The Gallery at the Workhouse Portumna. Visit the Shorelines Festival for full festival details www.shorelinesartsfestival.com.

Tea Dance

In Drombane Hall on this Friday 1st September music by Michael Collins 9.30 - 12.30. All are welcome.

Laurence O'Brien Lecture

To mark the 150th Anniversary of the daring escape of Laurence O’Brien from Clonmel County Gaol, an evening of lectures has been organised at the County Museum, Clonmel. Speakers on the night will be historian and author Owen McGee, Irish in the American Civil War expert Damien Shiels and genealogist and historian Maura Kiely on Laurence O’Brien. Date: September 7th Thursday from 7pm to 9pm in Clonmel Museum, Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel. Admission: €10.

Exhibition

Lines Tell Lies, a new exhibition by Marie Hanlon, will run at the Source Arts Centre Thurles from Friday September 8 to October 26. Opening hours: 10am to 5pm Tuesday - Friday and 2pm to 5pm on Saturdays.

Theatre Down and Out in Paris and London

This fascinating stage adaptation of George Orwell’s Down and Out in Paris and London sees Phelim Drew bring to life the characters who made up Orwell’s company in his self-imposed life as a tramp at the end of the 1920s. Directed by Michael Toumey On Saturday 23 September at 8pm. Tickets €16/ €12.50.

The Wall Brothers line out for Cashel Arts Fest

Brothers Steve and Joe Wall will take to the stage for an unmissable gig in Brú Ború as part of the Cashel Arts Festival on Saturday, September 23rd. Time: 8pm - 10pm Cost: €20 plus online booking fee of €2. To purchase tickets please go to cashelartsfest.com

Shadows and Light in Nenagh Arts Centre

Performing stunning interpretations of iconic singer songwriter Joni Mitchell’s legendary song book, including classics from the landmark ‘Blue’ album, along with numbers like ‘Hejira’, ‘Secret Place’ and ‘Hissing of Summer Lawns’. Saturday 30th September at 8pm. Tickets €18.50/ €16. Catch the Dublin City Ramblers this September 16 at 8pm and enjoy the musical back catalogue of one of Ireland's greatest live acts spanning a 35 year career. Tickets €20/ €16.50.

TMS Launch Night

Tipperary Musical Society are looking forward to a busy calendar of events in September! The new season kicks off with the launch night for the 2018 show ‘Pirates of Penzance’.

Launch night will take place on Friday September 8th, in The Porter House at Bank Place, Tipperary Town. The launch is a great chance to meet and chat with the members of the society, particularly if you are thinking of joining the society.

Open air concert in Cloughjordan

Andy Irvine, Don Baker, Brendan Power and Seamie O’Dowd set to play open-air concerts at Cloughjordan Amphitheatre on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th of September. Admission €15. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.ie and through the amphitheatre Facebook page. Tickets can also be purchased on the night. Gates open at 7pm and people are asked to arrive early.