Free Cashel Dog Safety Workshop

Heather and her dog Ted from Dogs Trust, will be in Cashel Library on Tuesday the 22nd of August at 11am. This fun and informative workshop is for all families, whether you own a dog or not. It will include:

•Information on managing dogs and young children in your home.

•Guidance on how to behave when you meet dogs out and about.

•Basic training tips and understanding a dog’s body language.

•Advice for introducing a new baby into the family

This event is free. For more information or to book your place, contact Cashel Library on 062 63825.