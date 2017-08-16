Kilcooley Parish Fete

Kilcooley annual parish Fete will take place on Sunday, 20th August at 2pm in Church grounds in Kilcooley Estate, near Gortnahoe and Urlingford.

Teas/coffees, raffle and dog show. Eight different Classes for Dog Show, entry for dog show from 2pm to 3pm at event.

All welcome to this wonderful family event where there will be lots of side shows to keep the whole family entertained including plants for sale, Bottle Stall, Bric-Brac and games for all ages.