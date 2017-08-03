Busking Festival lifts off in Clonmel on August 10th

The annual Busking Festival makes a welcome return to the streets of Clonmel next week as thousands of musicians, singers and spectators are expected to descend on the town for the 120 plus gig line up.

The festival launch takes place at the Hotel Minella on Thursday, 10th August at 7.30pm and includes the premiere of a short film ‘William Crotty - The Highway Man’ along with a graphic novel by artist Eamon Cowan.

The event brings the town to life each year and all proceeds from collections taken up throughout the weekend are donated to The Children's Medical and Research Foundation at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

Friday kicks off with busking on the streets and music under the arches of the Main Guard. From 12 noon until 3pm Western Studio at St. Luke's Hospital, Western Road, will host an Open House full of art, music, food and a tour around Western Studio.

Saturday's activities will include the Busking Competition, held on the streets of Clonmel, with a first prize of €1,000. To register go to www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com

Among those scheduled to perform include Premier Swing Band at Eldon's, Karen Underwood at Moran's, MOJOd at Bakers, Supersoul Machine at Liam Daly's, the Pheasant Pluckers at Phil Carroll's and the Dublin City Ramblers at The Coachman on Friday August 11.

Saturday 12th August - Skinny Elvis at Eldon's, The Hot 4 Jazz Quartet at Moran's and The Waheys at Liam Daly's.

Sunday 13th August -The Pavement Kings and Miss Truly DiVine at Moran's.

Check out the full listing on www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook at clonmelbuskingfestival and festivalcluainmeala.

Admission is free to all music gigs, with donations welcome for Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.