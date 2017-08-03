Extra day tickets released for Indiependence

A limited number of extra day tickets for Indiependence have been released for the annual festival taking place this weekend (August 4 – 6) at Deer Park, Mitchelstown.

Extra Friday and Sunday Day tickets will be available at the gate however all weekend passes are sold out.

This year’s festival sees the like of Tom Odell, Manic Street Preachers, The Coronas, All Tvvins, Raglans, Sigma and Frank Turner grace the Mitchelstown stage.

Concert goers are also being advised that there will be heightened security measures in place over the weekend and are advising ticket holders to allow extra time to get to the event.

INDIE17 will also features Hermitage Green, Brian Deady, The Riptide Movement and We Cut Corners among a huge cast.

The IMRO Big Top Stage at INDIE17 will host some fantastic acts including Coumbia Mills, Stomptown Brass, Overhead the Albatross, Stephanie Rainey, Talos, MindRiot, Jack O’Rourke, Hope is Noise, Orchid Collective and many more.

Performing at the Heineken Live Your Music stage across the weekend is DJ Arveene’s new live project Bon Voyage; legendary Cork spinner Stevie G; DJ Deece, who has headlined stages at festivals across Ireland, and house music producer Lo Cutz.

INDIE17 is also delighted to announce the Orchard Thieves Stage line-up with 96FM's KC, John Duggan, Paul Seymour spinning tunes on Friday night, Today FM's Fergal D'arcy, Pat Ronan, and Adam Macken take over the decks on Saturday. Danny O'Dea, Pat Ronan, Today FM's Shelly Gray complete the line-up on Sunday. James Murphy plays both Saturday and Sunday, while bringing things to a close on both nights will be Skippy and Steve.

This year's Spoken Word Stage, featuring the some of the finest exponents of spoken word, hip hop and comedy, brings the talents of Dublin poet, Stephen James Smith, Jinx Lennon, Irish hip hop brothers TPM (Tax Payers Money), National Slam Champion Abby Oliveira and many more. Meanwhile, Culture Vultures makes a welcome return alongside a comedy bill that includes Totally Wired and RTE stars Willy White and Emmanuel Idama.

OPENING TIMES for INDIE17:

FRIDAY

Car Park – 10:00h

Campsite – 12:00h

Arena – 17:00h

SATURDAY

Day Ticket Car Park – 13:00h to 04:00h

Day Ticket Access – 14:00h

Arena – 14:00h

SUNDAY

Day Ticket Car Park – 13:00h to 04:00h

Day Ticket Access – 14:00h

Arena – 14:00h

GETTING TO INDIE17

A traffic management plan is in place for your safety, please follow signs as you approach the event. Please take instruction from security staff and the Gardai. Always drive on mats where provided within car parks and keep below 5km/h.

In light of recent events at musical gatherings in Europe and further afield, there will be an increased security and Garda presence at INDIE17. This is likely to lead to slightly increased queue times on entry so please allow yourself plenty of time to get in to the event.

There will be a full search on arrival for campers, all bags and persons will be searched in accordance with the law.

There will be an additional search and pat down when going from the campsite to the arena and dog patrols and search dogs in use at entry.