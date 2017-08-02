Stop the world and let them off at Thurles Harvest Country Festival

The Thurles Harvest and Country Festival takes place this Monday August 7 from 12pm to 6pm at Thurles Greyhound Stadium.

All proceeds from this family fun day will go to The Thurles Halloween Arts Festival and Mo Chara Animal Rescue.

Events on the day include Live Music, Dog Show, Horse Carriage driving shows, Food and Craft Stalls, Funfair Rides, Bouncy Castles, Bungee Trampoline, Water Zorbing, pony rides, American Style Wrestling, BMX Stunt shows, Animal and pet display, Viking digs, and much more.

Admission €10 per adult, €5 per teenager and U12's free once accompanied by an adult. Full bar, catering facilities, covered stand and free parking.

Headlining the festival is country veteran Declan Nerney and band, Pascal Brennan with his Joe Dolan tribute act and rising stars Niamh Lynn and Eddie Carey.