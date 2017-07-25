Could love be in the air at First Dates Nenagh event?

Could love be in the air in Nenagh? Nenagh Macra are hosting their very own First Dates on Thursday 28th September.

First Dates Nenagh follows in the footsteps of the award winning Channel 4 TV show pairing up hopeful romantics for a date in The Peppermill Restaurant, Nenagh.

Individuals can enter in the hope of being matched for a date in The Peppermill Restaurant and if the budding Romeo's find their Juliet's, the couple will enjoy a glass of prosecco on arrival followed by a two course meal and music in Nenagh’s best award winning restaurant on Kenyon Street.

This fantastic experience is open to everyone over the age of 18 and the total cost is €30.

Email firstdatesnenaghmacra@gmail.com for application form or message Nenagh Macra on Facebook for more information. Please note closing date for applications is 15th September.

First Dates Nenagh is a brilliant opportunity to experience the fun of First Dates without having your etiquette and personality critiqued by the nation! And you never know, that special someone could be closer than you think and you may just find your perfect match!