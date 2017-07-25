Iconic musical CATS receives the Phoenix treatment

Phoenix Productions is delighted to present their 2017 summer production of ‘Cats’, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s box office hit. Based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, the show is set in a larger- than-life junkyard playground and is alive with our favourite feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger (Evan Lyons), Mr. Mistoffelees (Cameron Kelly), Macavity (Sam Rappoport), Jennyanydots (Rachel Butler), Old Deuteronomy (Richie Crowe), Skimbleshanks (James Corbett) and Grizabella (Katie Taylor) who sings the legendary hit song ‘Memory’.

Munkustrap (Gavin Murphy) guides us as we watch the Jellicle Cats come out to play for that one special night of the year – The Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

‘Cats’ marks Phoenix Productions’ 19th musical since they began in 1998 performing traditional classics such as ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’, ‘Oliver’ and ‘The Wiz’ as well as Broadway blockbuster hits such as ‘Les Miserables’, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and last year’s successful production of ‘Peter Pan’.

With a cast of nearly 50 young and talented teenagers supported by a professional production team you are in for a treat as you join them on their Journey to the Heaviside Layer.

Cast and Crew 2017:

Jennyanydots – Rachel Butler

Mungojerrie – Tommy Caffrey

Rumpelteazer – Erika Carroll

Skimbleshanks – James Corbett

Old Deuteronomy – Richie Crowe

Victoria – Aine Dunne

Jellylorum – Ruth Everard

Featured Dancer – Grainne Fleming

Tantomile – Erin Hayden

Ecetera – Roisin Hennessy

Bustopher Jones – Harry Hogan

Bombalurina – Esha Hourihane Clancy

Coricopat – Joe Hynes

Mistoffelees/Quaxo – Cameron Kelly

Cassandra – Ailish Layden

Electra – Katie Lowe

Jemina – Cashadh Lyons

Rum Tum Tugger – Evan Lyons

Admetus – Aiden Mullally

Munkustrap – Gavin Murphy

Alonzo – Eoghan O Regan

Carbucketty – Bill Purcell

Bill Bailey/Macavity – Sam Rapoport

Asparagus – Loughlin Russell

Demeter – Naomi Ryan

Rumpus – Jonathan Strapp

Grizabella – Katie Taylor

Creative Team 2017:

Producer: Gerard O’ Brien

Director/Choreographer: Debbie Kiernan

Musical Director: Michael Young

Musical Supervisor: David Wray

Production Manager: Eamonn B. Shanahan

Set Designer: John O’ Donoghue

Stage Manager: Allan Butler

Lighting Designer: Gerry Taylor

Sound: Star Systems