Iconic musical CATS receives the Phoenix treatment
Phoenix Productions
Phoenix Productions is delighted to present their 2017 summer production of ‘Cats’, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s box office hit. Based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, the show is set in a larger- than-life junkyard playground and is alive with our favourite feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger (Evan Lyons), Mr. Mistoffelees (Cameron Kelly), Macavity (Sam Rappoport), Jennyanydots (Rachel Butler), Old Deuteronomy (Richie Crowe), Skimbleshanks (James Corbett) and Grizabella (Katie Taylor) who sings the legendary hit song ‘Memory’.
Munkustrap (Gavin Murphy) guides us as we watch the Jellicle Cats come out to play for that one special night of the year – The Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.
‘Cats’ marks Phoenix Productions’ 19th musical since they began in 1998 performing traditional classics such as ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’, ‘Oliver’ and ‘The Wiz’ as well as Broadway blockbuster hits such as ‘Les Miserables’, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and last year’s successful production of ‘Peter Pan’.
With a cast of nearly 50 young and talented teenagers supported by a professional production team you are in for a treat as you join them on their Journey to the Heaviside Layer.
Cast and Crew 2017:
Jennyanydots – Rachel Butler
Mungojerrie – Tommy Caffrey
Rumpelteazer – Erika Carroll
Skimbleshanks – James Corbett
Old Deuteronomy – Richie Crowe
Victoria – Aine Dunne
Jellylorum – Ruth Everard
Featured Dancer – Grainne Fleming
Tantomile – Erin Hayden
Ecetera – Roisin Hennessy
Bustopher Jones – Harry Hogan
Bombalurina – Esha Hourihane Clancy
Coricopat – Joe Hynes
Mistoffelees/Quaxo – Cameron Kelly
Cassandra – Ailish Layden
Electra – Katie Lowe
Jemina – Cashadh Lyons
Rum Tum Tugger – Evan Lyons
Admetus – Aiden Mullally
Munkustrap – Gavin Murphy
Alonzo – Eoghan O Regan
Carbucketty – Bill Purcell
Bill Bailey/Macavity – Sam Rapoport
Asparagus – Loughlin Russell
Demeter – Naomi Ryan
Rumpus – Jonathan Strapp
Grizabella – Katie Taylor
Creative Team 2017:
Producer: Gerard O’ Brien
Director/Choreographer: Debbie Kiernan
Musical Director: Michael Young
Musical Supervisor: David Wray
Production Manager: Eamonn B. Shanahan
Set Designer: John O’ Donoghue
Stage Manager: Allan Butler
Lighting Designer: Gerry Taylor
Sound: Star Systems
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on