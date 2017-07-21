Hennessy Portrait winner Gerry Davis hosts gallery talk

Cahir artist Gerry Davis will host a free gallery talk in Thurles on Friday, July 28 in conjunction with his exhibition 'Canvas.'

Following a successful exhibition run at the Source Arts Centre, the award winning artist will discuss his current collection, influences, techniques of painting and the broader subject matter of the exhibition – artist’s studios.

'Canvas', which has been running since early June, has attracted significant public interest and praise for the Limerick School of Art and Design graduate.

In 2016 Mr Davis won the Hennessy Portrait Prize for an intense oil study entitled 'Seán' worth €15,000 with a €5,000 commission.

In June Mr Davis oil portrait of Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin was officially unveiled in the National Gallery of Ireland as part of the National Portrait Collection.