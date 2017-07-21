Tipperary Going Out Guide: What's On

Catch Ryan Sheridan in Cashel

Ryan Sheridan plays the Brian Boru Cashel this Friday July 21. Doors 8pm. Tickets €15.

Tea Dance

In Drombane hall on Friday 21st July from 9.30 to 12.30. Music by Finbarr Dennehy. All are welcome.

Aslan in Golden

Don't miss top Irish rock band Aslan in Golden this July. Tickets on sale in SPAR Golden, all GAA Members and on the door on the night Saturday July 22nd, GAA Centre Golden. Doors open at 8pm and tickets cost €20. Full bar, food Marquee, support acts with disco to follow. This will be a huge fundraiser for Golden GAA Club so essential we all support this event.

Marty Mone hits Dundrum

Hit the Diff singer Marty Mone plays a special concert at Dundrum House Hotel on Saturday, 29th July. Doors open at 9.30pm with Marty Mone on stage at 11pm. The show is being promoted by the local Raparee Cycling Club in conjunction with their annual road race taking place that same evening. For tickets call Dundrum House Hotel on 062 – 71116.

Paul Brady Performs at The Source

Paul Brady, singer, songwriter and multi instrumentalist is one of Ireland's most highly regarded and successful artists. He plays The Source Arts Centre on Saturday July 22 at 8pm. Tickets €40/ €35.

Fashion Pop Up Shop

Designer, vintage and retro fashion hunters - drop into the Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel from Friday 21- Sunday 23rd July.

Summer Writing Workshop

One-day writing workshop in Brewery Lane Theatre, Carrick-on-Suir, on Saturday 29th July. If you think it's time for you to experience the pleasures of writing, develop new and original drafts and be part of a supportive writing community then this workshop might be for you. All you will need is a notebook, pen and a desire to write. Date: Sat. 29th July from 10am to 4pm at the Brewery Lane Theatre (tea room), Carrick-on-Suir. Fee: €60 (incl. tea/coffee/refreshments but not lunch)

Stage Workshops in Cloughjordan

Summer Stage Workshops in singing, dancing and drama will take place in St Kieran's Church, Cloughjordan from the 16th to 19th August.

Birdhill's Fittest Family

On Friday July 28th a contest will take place at 7pm in the Longhouse Field, Cragg, Birdhill to select Birdhill’s ‘fittest’ family. Competitors must be resident in the Birdhill catchment area. For further information contact Denis Floyd (087-9355750) or email birdhilltidytowns@gmail.com

Kila headline Terryglass Arts Festival

One of Ireland’s most exciting and innovative bands, Kíla has been announced as the headline act in this year’s Terryglass Arts Festival. The concert will commence at 8:30pm in Terryglass Church on Friday 18th August. Tickets €25 are available online at www.terryglassartsfestival.ie.

Catch 'Marion' in Terryglass

Don't miss Katie Holly’s one woman show ‘Marion’ in Terryglass Hall on Thursday 17th August as part of the Terryglas Arts Festival. Tickets are €12 and available online from www.terryglassartsfestival.ie.

Dublin City Ramblers

Ireland’s number one ballad group, The Dublin City Ramblers, stop by Nenagh Arts Centre this September 16th for one night only. Tickets cost €20/€16.50 and curtains up 8pm.