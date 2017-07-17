The Blizzards announce Tipperary date

Mullingar's favourite sons The Blizzards alongside former Emotional Fish frontman Jerry Fish have been unveiled as joint headliners of Lily's Happy Days Festival in Nenagh this August 19th - 20th.

Set over two days, the growing line up features two of the country's top live acts as well as local band 1710 and Nenagh singer songwriter James McGrath.

Early bird tickets are on sale until August 1st and cost €20 for one day, €35 for two day pass and €40 for two day pass plus camping.

Event is strictly over 18's. For more information visit Lily's Happy Day Festival on Facebook.