Broadway Bootcamp in Fethard

JW Productions will host a Broadway boot camp running from the 17th to the 21st of July in Mullinahone Community Centre covering shows such as Shrek, Matilda, Wonderland and Hamilton.

The main Focus in this workshop will be acting through song and each student will get individual attention to improve their technique. Students will also be taught the fundamentals of dance, learning the correct technique and posture needed and then progressing on to some of the different styles of dance including ballet, tap, Fosse and Musical theater. Students will also learn singing techniques and how to maintain a healthy voice.

Up next will be the acting workshops where the kids will get to explore the many characters of musical theater and will work on their voice, movement including mime, improvisation, use of props and audition technique. The camp is suitable for children aged 5 to 9 and costs €85 while camps for children aged 10 to 18 are €95 and include a JW t-shirt (discounts for siblings). Camp will run from 10am until 3pm each day. Fully vetted tutors to book a place call Holly (087)2345760

Email jw_productions@outlook.com