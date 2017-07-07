Irish rockers Aslan line up Golden gig this July

One of Ireland's longest touring rock bands Aslan will play a special concert this July in Golden, Co. Tipperary to raise funds for the local GAA Club.

The Dublin band, who burst onto the airwaves in the 1980's scored nationwide smash hits with 'Crazy World', 'This Is' and most recently 'Too Late For Hallelujah,' ingraining themselves as one of the country's most prolific acts over the last 30 years.

Lead singer Christy Dignam has been a pivotal player in the Irish music scene since Aslan’s debut album, Feel No Shame, released back in 1988. In 2013 the Aslan frontman was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and a special tribute concert was held at the Olympia Theatre later that year featuring a who's who of the Irish music scene. Despite his diagnosis Dignam has continued to tour with the band between treatments and will soon feature in an RTE documentary about his long struggle with cancer.

Tickets for the concert are available from the local Spar shop, and club secretary John Currivan or contact 086 1579918. The event will have a full bar, supporting acts and followed by a disco. Doors open at 8pm and tickets cost €20.