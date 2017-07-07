What's on in Tipperary: Going Out Guide

Cut Loose Country Music Festival

The annual Holycross Country Music Festival takes place on July 16 from 1pm to 7pm in the Holycross GAA Pitch. Gates open at 12 noon and admission is €20. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.ie and also at various Centra and Supervalu shops throughout the country. This event promises to be a festival highlight of 2017and you can expect to see a stellar line up of stars including Nathan Carter, Michael English. Louise Morrissey and Philomena Begley.

Aslan in Concert

Aslan play Golden GAA centre on Saturday 22nd July. Tickets €20 with support acts and disco to follow. Full bar and food marquee. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets available from all in GAA club and Spar shop Golden.

Churn rollin' in Tipperary

The All Ireland Churn Rolling championship will take place in Tipperary Town on Friday 14-15th on Main Street, Tipperary Town at 7pm.

Tipperary Festival 14th-15th July

It's a long way to Tipperary! Why not make the trip to Tipp town this July 14th-15th to celebrate one of the county's longest running festivals. See the annual churn rolling competition, street entertainment, food and craft market and Pride of Tipperary competition.

Kids Pottery Camp

Pottery Camp for children runs Monday 10th - 14th July at the Black Studio, Main St. Cloughjordan. Camp runs from 10am to 1pm daily and costs €90 per child (materials included)

Bru Boru Summer Sessions

The Bru Boru Summer Sessions featuring top class musicians and dancers runs five nights each week (Tuesday to Saturday) throughout the summer season.

Aine Cahill in Concert

Singer songwriter Aine Cahill plays at Bakers Bar Clonmel on Friday July 7 as part of 2017 Junction Festival. Tickets €15 from www.junctionfestival.com

Swan Lake

Runs 5- 8th July at The Gym at the Barracks. Tickets €30.

Theatre: Test Copy

Catch Test Copy at The Hub, Clonmel on July 7/ 8th. Test Copy is a new play by Tipperary native Roseanna Purcell. Tickets €14.

RSAG play Gleeson's Bar, Clonmel on Friday July 7th.

Raw Food Demo at the Apple Farm with Rozanna Purcell. Saturday 8 July at 2pm. Tickets €20.