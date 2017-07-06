Catch Swan Lake at The Barracks

From the imagination of one of Ireland’s foremost dance and theatre makers comes a magical adaptation of one of the most famous of all story ballets; Swan Lake.

Michael Keegan-Dolan has forged a searing new vision for this beloved tale, creating a world of magical realism, powerful imagery and potent storytelling.

A critical smash In Dublin and at Sadler’s Wells, winner for best production at the Irish Times Theatre Awards 2017, this Swan Lake is rooted in a place where ancient Irish mythology and modern Ireland meet. The Dublin based band Slow Moving Clouds has created a new score that combines Nordic and Irish traditional music with minimalist and experimental influences.

The result is a Swan Lake for our time and a stunning debut for Keegan-Dolan’s Teaċ Damsa. Runs July 5-8 at The Gym at the Barracks, Clonmel