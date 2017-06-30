Win tickets to see Emeli Sande Live in the Marquee with the Tipperary Star!

The multi-instrumentalist initially made her mark as a songwriter in the UK urban scene via acts such as Wiley, Wretch 32 and Chip, later becoming a highly sought-after writer for a wide array of international acts including Alicia Keys, Rihanna and Katy Perry.

Sandé has won numerous accolades including 4 X Brit Awards (Critics Choice, Best Album and British Female Solo Artist in both 2013 and 2017).

The Tipperary Star has a pair of tickets to see Emeli Sande perform the marquee stage on Monday July 10. To be in with a chance of winning simply pick up a copy of this week's Tipperary Star. Competition closes July 5. For more concert info www.aikenpromotions.com