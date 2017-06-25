Tipperary festival: mummer's the word as Ballina celebrates Brian Boru

The twin lakeside villages of Ballina / Killaloe will celebrate its ancient links to Irelad's last high king, Brian Boru, with an eclectic festival of music, art and fun, starting from June 29 to July 2.

This year's event will feature a stunning fireworks display over the River Shannon, historical guided tours, family fun with traditional carnival games, milk the cow, traditional craft workshops, Animal Magic with their amazing display of animals, genealogy workshop, Brian Ború Feis, Bingo quiz, a virtual charity cycle, a garden party, strut your mutt fun dog show, children's art competition, art exhibitions and displays, street theatre, live music, Shannon swim, the MET trainer, farmers market and craft fair.

Pictured are the Armagh Rhymers, mummers who will take part in this year's event