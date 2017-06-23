Nenagh all set for first Castlefest with Mundy and Paddy Casey

The organisers of the inaugural Castlefest, which kicks off this Friday, will be keeping their fingers crossed that the current spell of fine weather continues into the weekend.

The festival, which runs from June 23 to 25, sees the coming together of Nenagh Trad Festival and The People’s Picnic with a sprinkling of magic on top in the form of a free, family-friendly, open-air concert on Saturday evening, featuring Mundy, Paddy Casey and friends, which will take place in the grounds of Nenagh Castle.

Traditional music will ring out around the town as many of the finest traditional musicians return to the town for the third year running to play pub sessions and give trad music and singing workshops.

“We’ve tried to create a festival that has a bit of something for everyone,” siad Brendan Quinn of the organising committee

The festival opens with a traditional music concert in Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, June 23, and closes with a barbecue for all the family in the grounds of Nenagh Castle on the Sunday afternoon.

For more information, go to @NenaghCastlefest on Facebook or @Nenaghfest on Twitter.