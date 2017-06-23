Glasto fave Aine Cahill plays Tipp show this July

Cavan singer Aine Cahill will perform a one off show in Tipperary this July as part of Clonmel’s Junction Festival.

The 21 year old singer-songwriter captured the public's imagination following her performance at Glastonbury 2016 with her unique sound and writing style blending classic 1950s Jazz with a modern twist.

Aine Cahill plays at Bakers Bar Clonmel on Friday July 7 as part of 2017 Junction Festival. Tickets €15 from www.junctionfestival.com