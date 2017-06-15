The Fureys to play Thurles this October

Legends of Irish music and song The Fureys are set to return to Tipperary once more following three previous sell-out shows at The Source this October.

Renowned for their hit songs ‘I Will Love You’, ‘When You Were Sweet Sixteen’, ‘The Green Fields of France’, ‘The Old Man’, ‘Red Rose Café’, ‘From Clare to Here’, ‘Her Father Didn’t Like Me Anyway’, ‘Leaving Nancy and ‘Steal Away, the Fureys have established themselves as one of the country's most loved acts.

Their emotive songs stir many emotions tears and laughter, sadness and joy, and their concerts are nights to remember.

The Fureys have been entertaining audiences worldwide for 39 years - audiences that have included former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Tony Blair, Mary McAleese, the late Pope John Paul and President Michael D Higgins. The Fureys play the Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday October 7. Tickets €25