Clancy Brothers Festival celebrates tenth anniversary

The 10th Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art kicks off this June Bank Holiday weekend, from May 31 to June 5. With music in Carrick-on-Suir’s theatres, pubs and on the streets, the River Suir Festival, the Art Trail, drama, workshops and family fun, this year’s festival promises to be unmissable.

Music highlights of the 2017 festival include concerts by Eleanor McEvoy (Friday June 2), Robbie O’Connell and Dónal Clancy (Thursday June1), and the opening concert with Dúnaill and a host of local talent in the Brewery Lane Theatre (Wednesday May 31), and ‘Musical Society Goes Folk!’ (Friday June 2), and the return of The High Kings (Saturday June 3) to the Strand Theatre.

Robbie O’Connell will also headline the Clancy Brothers Songwriting Competition final concert in the Nano Nagle Chapel on Sunday June 4 featuring the finalists of the Clancy Brothers Songwriting Competition and ‘A Song for Carrick’.

The ever popular River Suir Festival returns to Seán Healy Park on Sunday June 4 from 2 - 6pm with fun for all the family, including many river based activities in association with the Waters and Communities office, and an outdoor stage featuring Kill ‘Em Charlie, Jig Jam, Newfoundland and The Backyard Band.

There will be more music on the Pub Trail than ever, the youth busking competition in the streets and music at the Heritage Centre outdoor stage on Saturday June 3, nature and heritage walks, lunchtime theatre at the Brewery Lane, music, drama and art workshops for all ages, the Eoghan Power Memorial ballad singing competition, a Clancy family meet and greet, and the ever-expanding Art Trail showcasing emerging and established artists from across the South East including the exciting new interactive multimedia arts project, ‘If These Chairs Could Talk’.

With a full programme of unmissable events and fun for all, the 10th Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art is sure to be a hit, so mark the date and come celebrate.

Tickets for the Brewery Lane Theatre from the Heritage Centre, tel. 051 640200, for the Strand from the theatre box office, tel. 051 645050, and for the Songwriting Competition Concert with Robbie O’Connell from the Tudor Artisan Hub, tel. 051 640921.

Further information from the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tel. 051 640921, or go to www.clancybrothersfestival. org.