Going out guide in Tipperary: Top events this weekend

Don't miss Keith Barry at Rachett Hall

Hypnomagick' is Keith's craziest, most magical and hypnotic show to date. Prepare to have your mind blown this Friday, May 26 at Racket Hall Country House, Roscrea. Tickets €30 from hotel reception.

Sean Keane plays Bru Bru

Sean Keane plays the Bru Boru theatre on Friday 26 May for a very special concert titled 'Granny's Suitcase'. This is sure to be a wonderful night as it will also be the night where the show will be recorded with a live audience for DVD. Tickets €20

Film: Vertigo

Nenagh Arts Centre presents the 1958 classic Vertigo - Wednesday 31st May at 8pm Tickets €5

Theatre: Children of Lir

Actress Joanna Ryan Purcell is hosting a presentation on her upcoming adaptation of 'Children of Lir' in Steeples Nenagh on Friday 26 May at 7.30pm.

Drama: The Collector

The Collector tells the story of Frederick Clegg (Andrew Holden), a socially awkward young man who collects butterflies. Infatuated with the beautiful and (to him) unapproachable art student Miranda Grey (Paula Weldon), he resorts to “collecting” her, imprisoning her in a specially-designed, underground cellar in the hope that in time, his affection will be reciprocated. The Collector in The Source Arts Centre, Friday 26 May at 8pm. Tickets €15/12. Box Office 0504 90204

Fashion and Lifestyle: Style Your Life Event

A “Style Your Life” event will take place on Sunday next 28th May in Moyne Community Centre starting at 2pm. It promises to be a fun interactive day where you can get tips on make-up, hair and style. There will be quality pre-loved clothes on sale and a chance to experience reflexology and meditation. Amongst the many businesses showing their wares on the day are Molly’s Hair, Tip Top Toes, The Beauty Spot, River Lodge Therapies and many more. Best Dressed Lady on the day will be judged by Fiona O’Sullivan the 2016 Tipperary Rose. Entry fee €10 for tickets or to purchase a table for the day. Please contact Bernadette Reddan 087-7660036 or Della Hunter 085-1234161. Proceeds to North Tipperary Hospice Homecare Team. All support appreciated.