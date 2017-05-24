Borrisoleigh set to wheel out the fun for inaugural wheelbarrow extravaganza

The inaugural International Wheelbarrow Extravaganza will feature at this years Borrisoleigh Festival which takes place on July 1 and 2.

The competition is open to everyone to submit their modified wheelbarrows to be in with a chance to win some great prizes. Your imagination is the only limiting factor in this unique competition.

There are five categories in which you could have a chance to win:- Best Homemade Wheelbarrow, Best Floral Display, Best Use of Recycled Materials, Best Use of Technology and Best Artistic Creation.

The wheelbarrows must meet the eligibilty criteria of having one single wheel at the front and two supporting legs and two handles at the rear and be capable of being moved by one person.

There is fantastic scope for individuals, community groups and businesses to come up with their own unique designs, decorations and modifications.

Whether you want to make a wheelbarrow from old pallets, show off your prize begonias, decorate in your club colours or add solar panels and gadget charging stations to your wheelbarrow, the choice is up to you and the fame and glory is yours for the taking!

The wheelbarrows will be on display to the general public on Sunday 2nd July when the judging will also take place.

There will, of course, be plenty for everyone at the festival with churn rolling, line dancing, kiddies disco, guided mountain walks and live music in The Square to name but a few.

There are stalls available for the Food Fair on Sunday July 2. If you are interested in selling your produce contact Fiona on 087-2169150. Any businesses wishing to sponsor any of the events and have your banner displayed alongside please phone the number above

Check out the Borrisoleigh Festival Facebook page for regular updates on events and the website www.borrisoleighfestival.com