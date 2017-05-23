Could Tipp actor be next Artemis Fowl?
Author Eoin Colfer
The much loved children's character Artemis Fowl could be brought to the big screen by a Tipperary actor following a call out for actors aged 9-12 to audition for the part.
The Artemis Fowl series, written by Eoin Colfer, focuses on 12-year-old Artemis who is a millionaire, a genius and a criminal mastermind. To date the series has sold more than 21 million copies in 44 languages worldwide and is now being adapted for the big screen.
Casting Call: Irish Male Actor needed to play ‘Artemis Fowl’: The team behind the… https://t.co/23SPUNUYvx— Eoin Colfer (@EoinColfer) May 16, 2017
Applications for the role must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian indicating which location you are available for accomapnied with a recent photo. Email applications should be sent to: emily.brockmann@disneympp.com
Casting Dates:
14:00 -19:00, May 24, Schull
14:00 -19:00, May 25, Schull
14:00 -18:00, May 26, Cork City
