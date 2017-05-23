Could Tipp actor be next Artemis Fowl?

The much loved children's  character Artemis Fowl could be brought to the big screen by a Tipperary actor following a call out for actors aged 9-12 to audition for the part.

The Artemis Fowl series, written by Eoin Colfer,  focuses on 12-year-old Artemis who is a millionaire, a genius and a criminal mastermind. To date the series has sold more than 21 million copies in 44 languages worldwide and is now being adapted for the big screen.

Applications for the role must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian indicating which location you are available for accomapnied with a recent photo.  Email applications should be sent to: emily.brockmann@disneympp.com

Casting Dates: 

14:00 -19:00, May 24, Schull

14:00 -19:00, May 25, Schull

14:00 -18:00, May 26, Cork City