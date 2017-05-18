Keywest eye up Tipp show for The Wests Awake Festival

One of the country's most successful independent band are set to take the stage at the The Wests Awake Music Festival in Clonoulty this June bank holiday weekend.

Dublin based rockers Keywest will play their only Tipperary show to date this year at the second ever The Wests Awake festival, following on from last year's sell out success which saw the likes of Hermitage Green and returning act Rebel Hearts play to thousands of fans at Clonoulty Rossmore GAA grounds.

Since bursting onto the Irish music scene in 2012, Keywest have managed to build a loyal following of fans through live gigs and two top albums. However it wasn't until their 2015 release Joyland that the band really hit the mainstream, catapulting the five piece onto Irish airwaves with breakout hits This is Heartbreak and All my Mistakes.

Also topping the bill is singer songwriter Paddy Casey who'll be bringing his extensive back catalogue of hits to Tipperary ahead of his sixth studio album release.

Joining the line up are fan favourites Rebel Hearts and Thurles band Seskin Lane, who along with Two and half Men, make for a stellar list of music acts to one of Tipp's fastest growing festivals.

Tickets are on sale now from the following locations Town House Deli Thurles, Tipperary and Clonmel, Butlers Centra Dundrum, Elys Centra Cashel, Eamon Ryan Butchers Golden, Egan's Post Office Clonoulty, Ryans Centra O' Connell Street Limerick and online from clonoultyrossmoregaa.com. Tickets cost €20 and gates open from 12.30pm on Sunday June4th.