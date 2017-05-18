Humpty Dumpty’s Big Adventure in Thurles

The classic nursery rhyme Humpty Dumpty is brought to the stage in this wonderful live interactive all singing and dancing production. Humpty is going on a big adventure to climb the highest wall in the Kingdom, but Humpty needs your help!

Sing along; solve puzzles, and meet lots of famous children’s characters along the way including The Three Little Pigs, Little Bo Peep and all the animals on Old MacDonald’s Farm and many more! Amazing costumes, dazzling stage sets and a host of colourful characters will bring you on the journey of a lifetime. Suitable for ages 1-8 years

The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Sunday 21 May at 2pm. Box Office 0504 90204