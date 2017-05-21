Cloughjordan to host talk on Irish music and the gramophone

Cloughjordan Heritage Group is hosting a talk on early recordings of Irish music and the role the gramophone played during the first half of the 20th century as Irish music travelled back and forth across the Atlantic.

The talk, Your Granny’s Gramophone: A Cross-Atlantic Musical Conversation, will take place on Tuesday May 23, at 8pm in the Thomas MacDonagh Museum in the village.

The talk will be presented by Roxanne O'Connell, PhD, from Roger Williams University, USA.