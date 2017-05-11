Top acts announced for Clonmel Junction Festival 2017

A host of top Irish acts have been announced for the 2017 Clonmel Junction Festival (CJF17) running 3-9 July.

This year’s event has been carefully curated around the theme of the ‘Black Sheep’, meaning festival goers will have the opportunity to experiment as well as experience something new and completely different.

The extensive music line up features the likes of R.S.A.G., Daithi and Glastonbury darling Aine Cahill. Also included in the extensive line up are This is the Kit, Martin Hayes and David Power, Crash Ensemble, Kate Ellis and much more.

This year’s festival will also present the exciting new musical experience ‘The Cave’- three intimate music events in Mitchelstown Cave on July 7/8/9. Featured in this series are Peter Broderick, Loah, Jesca Hoop, Rosie Carney, Marc O’Reilly and Brigid Mae Power.

Comedy fans will be entertained by Tipperary’s comedy rap duo, The 2 Johnnies, in their first full length live show to date while Cork based sketch comedy trio CCCahoots will also present their touring show at CJF17.

One of the most sought after shows in Ireland and the only Irish performance in 2017, CJF17 will also present the award-winning Swan Lake/Loch na hEala by Teac Damsa a magical adaptation of one of the most famous of all ballets, Swan Lake.

Meanwhile Compagnia TPO from Italy bring their wonderful family show ‘Kindur – The Adventurous life of Icelandic Sheep’, telling the story of the sheep through three dancers who involve the audience and encourage them to become part of the flock, it promises to be a truly immersive show for both children and family.

For the culture vulture the Black Sheep Artist-in-Residency programme will feature knitwear designer Katie Hanlan, visual art organization Lay of the Land, graffiti artist James Earley and Ireland’s premiere contemporary music group Crash Ensemble. Over the course of the week, these incredible artists will create work that responds to the theme and the landscape in Clonmel.

At the weekend, festival goers will find a 12-foot Gramophone by Donnacha Cahill – audio-visual sculpture - moving around the town and surrounding areas.

And foodie fans are in for a real treat as Clonmel native Roz Purcell will present a raw food demonstration in The Apple Farm on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere Clonmel’s own Joanne Condon of Kyle Lane (furniture upcycling company) will create an outdoor installation entitled Balloon Herd, that will see buildings around Clonmel decorated with large-scale balloon installations.

Cahir natives The Project Twins together with artist Peter Nash will create a new exhibition entitled Exit Strategy looking at notions of identity, herd mentality and despair.

Clonmel resident Donal O’Ceilleachair of Anu Productions together with the Narrow Space will present the film ‘From the Land of Muscrai’ as a continuous loop and an accompanying exhibition by the featured artists. The film explores the works of contemporary artists living in Muscrai Gaeltacht of West County Cork, tracing the links between their work and the landscape that inspires them in a colourful, multi-faceted exploration of the artistic process.

Test Copy, a new play by Tipperary native Roseanna Purcell is set in an explosive school environment, where a culture of organized fights provides the on-site entertainment, follows Louise Fennessy, a transition year student and her experiences.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 12 and are available through Junctionfestival.com