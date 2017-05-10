Portland's The Foghorn Stringband add Tipp show

Clonmel World Music are delighted to welcome The Foghorn Stringband, all the way from Portland, Oregon, USA on Thursday 11th May in Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel.

The Foghorn Stringband is the present day gold standard for genuine old-time American string band music, with eight albums, thousands of shows, over 15 years of touring, and an entirely new generation of roots musicians following their lead. American roots music is a diverse and never-ending well of inspiration, and The Foghorn Stringband continually and obsessively draw from old-time, bluegrass, classic country, and Cajun music traditions in an ongoing quest to present a broad span of American historical music with an unparalleled youthful energy, joy, and virtuosity.

Each member of Foghorn Stringband exemplifies the best of the roots music traditions from their respective native cultures. Caleb Klauder’s (vocals, mandolin, fiddle) wistful, keening vocals and rapidfire mandolin picking are influenced by Southern roots music. Reeb Willms (vocals, guitar) hails from the wind swept Eastern farmlands of Washington. Her musical family and rural upbringing are are on display with every note she sings.

Nadine Landry’s (vocals, upright bass) roots lie in the rural backroads of Acadian Québec, and her high lonesome vocals have delighted audiences the world over. Her earth-shaking bass playing is the rumbling backbone of the Foghorn sound. Minnesotan Stephen ‘Sammy’ Lind, (vocals, fiddle, banjo) simply put, is the old-time fiddler of his generation whose tone and voice are as old as the same hills that gave birth to this music. Together, these four have forged a sound like no other roots band. When it comes to faithful recreations of old time string band music you’re hard pressed to find anyone doing it better than The Foghorn Stringband.

Doors for the gig will open at 8pm, and The Foghorn Stringband will take to the stage at 9pm prompt. Tickets available in Marians Bookshop. O’Connell St. Clonmel , or from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619.