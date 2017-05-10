Soprano Cara O'Sullivan for Kilshane House

A host of top Irish opera stars will descend on Kilshane House, Bansha this May as part of centenary celebrations for Lions Club International.

World renowned Soprano Cara O'Sullivan will perform a special one off show at Kilshane House on May 19 in a gala concert organised by Tipperary Lions Club alongside Limerick contralto Sarah E. Murphy, Derek Ryan and local artists.

Guests can enjoy a varied programme of events featuring songs from Ivor Novello, the Sound of Music and other well known contemporary pieces.

Tickets for this very special show are available from the Excel theatre, Tipperary town, on 062 80520. Early booking is advisable.