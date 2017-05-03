Upcoming activities at Aras Follain in Tyone

The following events are taking place over the next week at Aras Follaie, the peer support group based in Tyone, Nenagh: Wednesday, May 3, Wellness Cafe, 11am-1.pm; Mediation practice, 12pm-12.30pm; Social Circle, 5.30pm-7.30pm; Thursday, Mums on the Move, 10am-12pm; Friday, ,Wellnes Cafe brunch, 11am-1pm; Saturday, WRAP S1, 11am-3.30pm; Tuesdsay, Mind your Mental Health awareness workshop, 10am - 1pm. The WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) programme is a tool to help us to achieve and maintain wellness and gain more control over our lives and the way we feel. It is designed to help us identify what works and what doesn't work and how we can get better at staying well.

The Mind Your Mental Health awareness workshop will focus on Understanding Mental Health and Wellbeing; Stress and Thinking Patterns; Mental health Difficulties, Recovery and Support; Minding your Mental Health Strategies.