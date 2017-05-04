Nenagh's talent to be celebrated in gala arts centre concert

All that is best in the arts world will be celebrated in Nenagh this Saturday, May 6, with a gala concert in the local arts centre.

In a concert titled An Evening Celebrating Local Talent, siner and poet Sean O'Connor, who released his latest book last weekend, will be joined by Damien O'Donoghue and Christy Hayes; Michael Durack, A Tribute to Kris Kristofferson featuring Pat Mulcahy, Emma Langford, Ormond Comhaltas, Ormond Octaves an dothers.

The night starts at 8.30pm, and tickets cost €16 / €12.

Meanwhile, this Wednesday will see the screening of Paterson, in which eponymous Paterson, who shares his name with Paterson, New Jersey where he drives a bus. Every day, Paterson adheres to a simple routine: he drives his daily route, he writes poetry into a notebook; he stops in a bar and drinks exactly one beer; he goes home to his wife, Laura. By contrast, Laura's world is ever changing New dreams come to her almost daily. The film quietly observes the triumphs and defeats of daily life, along with the poetry evident in its smallest details. Tickets cost €5, with the film at 8pm.

On Friday, May 5, The Olive Tree will be performed by Katie O'Kelly, who takes us on a journey from a from a dull day in Tesco to the dusty fields of Palestine, in the blink of an eye.

The story follows a jaded supermarket employee who rips a boycott sticker off a bottle of olive oil - and the Palestinian olive tree of history comes to life before her.

The performance starts at 8.30pm and tickets cost €15 / €11.50.