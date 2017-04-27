Rebecca set to take Cashel by Storm

Direct from the sell-out show ‘Blood Brothers’ at the Bord Gáis, the First Lady of Musical Theatre Rebecca Storm will perform exclusively in concert for Scoil Chormaic Special School fundraiser on Sunday 30th April.

Scoil Chormaic Principal Lorraine Lowry says they are privileged that the musical legend is coming to Cashel to support Scoil Chormaic, a school whose dedication to children with special needs is recognised and embraced by the people of Cashel and its environs. Principal Lowry says she hopes that people from across the county of Tipperary will support this wonderful event.

At Halla Na Féile Cashel on Sunday 30th April Rebecca, along with her band will perform all of her biggest show tunes and classic favourites from her great Hit Musicals, including Blood Brothers, Evita, Cats, Aspects Of Love, Chess, Piaf, Annie, Les Miserables, The Streisand Songbook and many more .

Rebecca is musical theatre’s best loved leading lady who has long been embraced by the Irish people as one of our own. After many years in The West End Rebecca loved Ireland so much she set up home in Kildare where she now lives between her busy touring schedule. She enjoys a successful and varied career accompanied by her husband and Musical Director Kenny Shearer. Rebecca was honoured to have her handprints included in the famous Gaiety Theatre Walk of Fame in Dublin.

Throughout her career she has played some of the most demanding roles ever written for leading ladies: Eva Peron in Evita, Fantine in Les Miserables, Grizabella in Cats, Florence in Chess, Rose in Aspects of Love, Edith Piaf in Piaf, Joan of Arc in Jeanne, Miss Hannigan in Annie, to name but a few. Each role she played with passion and enthusiasm showing her true professionalism and versatility.

Tickets for this event on Sunday 30th April are €25 and are available from Cashel Post Office, Noel Fahy Footwear Cashel, Lár na Páirce Thurles, Spar Express Turtulla and Scoil Chormaic Reception. Unreserved seating and bar facilities. Doors 7.30pm Show 8.30pm