Eclectic music mix for Borrisokane concert

Borrisokane's Clarke Memorial Hall will host an eclectic mix of music styles this Friday night in a concert featuring flutes, a string and wind quartet and a previous hard rock singer turned voice coach and musical director.

The performers are Flute Cocktail, a duo on flutes comprising of Kimberly Melia from the US and Anne Pyke from Clonmel, who came together in 2007. Their repertoire ranges from classical to folk and Irish to contemporary pieces.

Con Spirito first met in 2001 as adult students of the newly-formed Laois School of Music. Their repertoire is wide ranging from pop to light classical.

Vocalist Andrea Sacchi began his musical career age 15 in local bands in Italy as a lead singer with a passion for hard rock. He is voice teacher at Laois School of Music.

The concert starts at 7.30pm; tickets €15.