Nenagh Cottage Markets hosts fashion show for bargain hunters

A fashion show in aid of the Scouts Hall and the Cottage Market will be held on Friday, April 21, in the Scouts Hall.

The fashion show with a difference will feature to purchase or reserve once worn outfits for special occasions such as bridal wear, men's designer suits, ladies' designer, evening, debs and outfits for christenings, going to the races and Communion and flower girl dresses.

There will be a small arts and craft market in the foyer, a dance display and raffle and coffee dock.

Tickets cost €10 and U16s go free, if accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show runs from 8.30pm to 10.30pm.

The proceeds will be shared equally between the Scouts Hall and the new Cottage Market, Nenagh.