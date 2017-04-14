Violin virtuosos Vladimir and Anton play Cashel this May

The Deanery School Parents Association are delighted to bring the critically acclaimed Vladimir & Anton to Brú Ború, Cashel on Thursday, May 4.

Vladimir and Anton are Slovakian sibling musicians with a shared rare gift – mastery of the classical violin, and these young virtuosos have been playing together for almost twenty years.

The brothers have been busy touring the UK as special guests of superstar soprano Katherine Jenkins, they have also played a special concert at the Slovakian Embassy in London as part of the Euros 2016, as well BBC Proms in the Park in Belfast.

Following a successful national tour in Ireland last Autumn, they are back to play a limited run of concerts for their Irish fans this May.

Local choir, 'New Inn Voices’ will also be performing directed by Jayne McConnon and all profits raised will go directly to the Parents Association and therefore will in turn benefit each child of the Deanery School. Tickets are on sale now online at www.bruboru.ie or by telephoning the box office at tel: 062 61122. They will also be available from the Cashel Tourist Office.

Tickets are €20 each and we do expect this event to be very popular so early ticket purchasing/ reservation is advised.