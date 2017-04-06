Cloughjordan plays host to major food fair and conference

Cloughjordan-based organisation Cultivate will host a food fair and ground breaking soil conference in the eco-village this Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 9.

Feeding Ourselves will showcase successful community-orientated approaches to food, soil and farm diversification. As well as a soil symposium, with experts from across the country, there will be an introduction to a fascinating new citizen science project called the GROW Observatory. This is a European-wide project supporting the emergence of a movement of citizens sharing knowledge and data on soil. Cultivate is one of the 18 partners in this ambitious project.

Local food providers will host a free outdoor food market with produce, information & workshops during Feeding Ourselves. This will take place from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday and feature produce from Wildfire Pizza, a new mobile, wood fired, stone baked pizza company based in Cloughjordan. The Night Orchard will be offering local apple juice and crepes, and Harmony Gardens, the Community Garden project led by local youth will be serving up cake and desserts. Riot Rye, Cloughjordan Community Farm, Middle Country Cafe, the Ecovillage, Crawford's Farm, The Chilli Farm and Seed Savers will all have information stalls. This is a family friendly event and everyone is welcome to attend.

Feeding Ourselves will feature workshops will be held on topics such as 'Mixed-Veg Polycultures and Forest Gardens', 'Farm and Regional Diversification', and 'Changing Food Perceptions Through Community Gardening'. There will also be dedicated sessions on community supported agriculture and the launch of a new organisation in Ireland called the Land Workers Alliance.

On the Saturday evening the WeCreate venue will be transformed for the SpeakEATsy. This unique event includes a meal, music, spoken word and a public conversation in a convivial community setting. Experience a tasty and thoughtful meander into a world where music and poetry, farming and food, arts and nourishment weave together seamlessly.

For further details see www.cultivate.ie