Over 140 exhibitors expected for Thurles Enterprise Evening

The eagerly awaited Thurles Enterprise Town Re-Visit is all set to go ahead in the CBS Secondary School Hall on O'Donovan Rossa Street, on Friday evening next when well in excess of 140 businesses and clubs will exhibit.

Special guest Gavin Duffy of Dragons Den fame, will be on hand to facilitate a business panel which will see Sean O'Grady of Premier Green Energy, Anointette O'Dowd of Hive Media, Brendan Carroll of e-Frontiers, and State Solicitor for North Tipperary, Michelle O'Connell, giving their views on business and share their experiences.

Gavin Duffy will be the guest speaker.

MC for the evening will be Ballycahill man Jim Finn - a member of the organsising committee - and the official opening will get underway at 5:30pm and will be performed by Bank of Ireland branch Manager Patricia Ryan.

The whole Enterprise Town initiative is being supported by Bank of Ireland and also in attendance will be Irelands Fittest Family - the Cummins from Rahealty who will be interviewed by Stephen Gleeson of Tipp FM. There will also be sportstars present and they too will be interviewed on stage by Stephen Gleeson.

Entertainment will be in regular supply too with the Presentation and CBS Secondary School choirs performing live on stage, while a group from Jim O'The Mills in Upperchurch will be on hand to keep those in the tea room section tapping their toes. They will close the event afterwards at approximately 9:00pm.

Of course, earlier in the day there will be Bizworld and Transition Year projects from the schools of the town and they will have their prizes presented by Tipperary senior hurling Manager Michael Ryan, who is also the Tipperary Area Manager of Bank of Ireland - these elements of the event will be in attendance from early afternoon for anyone who wishes to come and view the entrepreneurs of the future.

The event has a charitable element too and the local conference of the St Vincent de Paul Society is the charity nominated by the organisers - Bank of Ireland will match the funds raised to make a contribution to the charity. The funds will be raised through donations at the tea stations and there will also be collection buckets throughout the hall for anyone who wishes to donate to this worthwhile cause.

Of course there will be ample opportunity for business people to network and see the many new start-up's which are in operation in Thurles at the present time.

The event is free, open to all, and all are more than welcome to come along.

See you there.