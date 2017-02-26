Teagasc beekeeping course in Thurles

North Tipperary Beekeepers' Association is running beekeeper course starting on Tuesday, February 28, in the Teagasc offices, Thurles, at 8pm.

The course will run over six weeks and participants will be shown full colonies of bees and can handle them under supervision.

The course costs €100, which includes membership, insurance and course materials.

Places can be reserved on a first come basis. To book contact Jim Ryan, 087-9718494 or email jimbee1@eircom.net