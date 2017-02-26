International Women's Day at Nenagh Arts Centre

Nenagh Arts Centre is hosting a short talk on the history of craftivism, with a focus on the use of arts and crafts by women in various campaigns for social change.

The event, making Change, Women, Crafts and Social Action, takes place on International Women's Day, March 5. It will run from 2.30pm to 4pm.

The centre is inviting artists, craftspeople and community groups to come and demonstrate how they use their skills in creating social change, through creative campaigning, community-building, or other innovative action.

Audience members will be encouraged to get hands-on and try to do some crafting for themselves. This is a free family-friendly event with a focus on sharing ideas and knowledge.

To register your interest, contact Emma Burns at emmaqburns@gmail.com or call or text 087-9022682.