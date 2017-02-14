Film club presents Viva

This March the Source Film Club will present a screening of the acclaimed Irish-produced Cuban drama Viva which was shortlisted for Best Foreign Language Film at this year’s Oscars.

Set in Havana, the story tells of Jesus (Héctor Medina), a young hairdresser and make-up artist who works at a nightclub for drag artists. He just manages to make enough money to hold on to his modest flat but harbours dreams of performing at the club himself. When one of the acts quits at short notice, Jesus auditions as a replacement and is given the opportunity to perform on stage. However, when his estranged father Angel (Jorge Perugorría) returns after a long absence Jesus finds himself locked in a battle to hold on to his dreams in the face of fierce opposition.

Written by Mark O’ Halloran (Adam & Paul, Garage) and directed by Paddy Breathnach, Viva paints an unforgettable portrait of the Cuban city and in its realism captures the hardship of those living on the margins of society. In the lead role, Medina delivers a memorable performance as the young man attempting to stay true to himself despite his father’s demands.



Viva will be screened in The Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday, 1st March at 8pm.

Tickets: €5/€9

For more information contact the box office on 0504 90204 or visit www.thesourceartscentre.ie