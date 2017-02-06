'Captain Fantastic' for Source Film Club

The latest installment at the Source Film Club is the compelling family drama Captain Fantastic, featuring Oscar nominated Viggo Mortensen, who raises his children to be self-sufficient in a remote forest.

Ben (Oscar-nominated Viggo Mortensen) has spent fifteen years raising his children in the woods somewhere in Washington State teaching them how to survive outside of the modern world with its over-reliance on technology and mind-numbing distractions. Here in the wilderness, his kids have been taught how to grow their own food and trained to use bows and knives to hunt. Nights are spent around a campfire reading books, discussing philosophy, and singing songs. However, when his wife Leslie dies in tragic circumstances, Ben realises he can’t shield his children from the outside world any longer and must embark on a long road trip to New Mexico for the funeral. Soon, the utopian existence Ben has cultivated for so long begins to fragment as his children are exposed to a world they haven’t experienced before.

Captain Fantastic provides a fascinating study into the nature of how we raise our children and asks if it is acceptable to deny them the chance to grow as human beings in a modern society in favour of a more idealistic back-to-nature existence.



Captain Fantastic will be screened in The Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday, 15th February at 8pm. Tickets: €5/€9 For more information contact the box office on 0504 90204 or visit www.thesourceartscentre.ie