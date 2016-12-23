Queen Belladonna visits Thurles schools

Thurles Community Panto presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at The Source Theatre, Thurles on Thursday 29th, 2pm and Friday and Saturday 30th/ 31st at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets from the Source Box Office on (0504) 90204. The wicked Queen Belladonna (Trisha Ryan) visited the schools of Thurles parish this week to give them a sample of what to expect. She is pictured with a group of boys from Scoil Ailbhe on her visit to that school where she received a rousing reception - once they realised what was actually happening. Well, usually it's a heavy set man with a big long white beard and a red suit who visits on the last day of school term, not a wicked witch!!

The cast have been in full working mode over the last few weeks preparing for the panto which will be a real treat. So, if you wish to do something really great after the Christmas break with all the family, get along to The Source Theatre - you won't be disappointed. Guaranteed fun, frolics and laughs aplenty. So get your tickets immediately if you have not already done so. You are in for something special.