Thurles Chamber of Commerce hosts e-commerce workshop

On Wednesday 11 October, Thurles Chamber of Commerce hosts a free workshop for local businesses and business people on e-commerce and online trading. The workshop which takes place at Thurles Chamber Enterprise Centre, beside LIT Tipperary, is being run in conjunction with Tipperary Local Enterprise Office and will cover all the essentials of getting your business selling online, including;

Financial assistance & supports available from Tipperary Local Enterprise Office

Website design and planning

Tools for helping your business trade online

Maintenance/ training

Online promotion and advertising

SEO Analytics

There will also be website developers at the workshop that will be available for one to one consultation by attendees. John Butler President of Thurles Chamber of Commerce says that the seminar is an ideal opportunity for local business people to develop or improve their existing web presence.

“The financial assistance and advice and support available from Tipperary Local Enterprise Office to enable local businesses to establish new or improved websites are hugely important in terms of enabling even the smallest of businesses and the self employed to take the first steps to online trading. In today’s hugely competitive marketplace it is essential for all businesses irrespective of size to have an online presence”.

The seminar which will run from 9am-1pm is free to all businesses or the self employed, but booking is essential and can be done at www.localenterpriseoffice/tipperary or by contacting Thurles Chamber of Commerce info@thurleschamber.ie .