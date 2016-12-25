'Tidy Towns' says 'thanks' for 2016

Roscrea Tidy Towns Committee acknowledge the valuable support of so many of you as another calendar year comes to an end, and look forward to many more people, schools and community groups becoming involved in projects to give the town that much needed push that it requires to get it over the line to “Silver Medal” status in the year ahead.

It has been encouraging to see new faces at tidy towns meetings in the past two months, and to have commitments of support from the Roscrea Community Development Council, Councillor Michael Smith, George Cunningham representing the newly elected branch of Crann, and Seamus Browne representing members of Roscrea Chamber of Commerce.

The Roscrea Community Development Council recently called for a Public Meeting to discuss ways of helping and supporting the present tidy towns committee who do not have the human resources available to do the volume of planning and work necessary to bring the town to “Silver Medal” status.

It is hoped that this public meeting will take place towards the end of February, and everyone with an interest in helping to make improvements to further enhance and tidy the town will be welcome to attend. Looking back on a very successful year with an increase of seven marks, the Chairman Denis Ryan acknowledges the ongoing support of so many in the community and said the town’s greatest strength at the moment is the emergence of so many active Residents’ Committees taking ownership of their areas and making necessary improvements, and he thanked them sincerely for this. While the tidy towns report stated that Roscrea is now a “Litter free town” one wonders if this is so as so much of the Community Employees’ time goes on picking litter on a daily basis all year round. Without this support and dedication the town would have many more problem areas, and Denis thanked all of them for making a difference, and said if we could all concentrate on reducing waste or putting our waste in a bin in the year ahead it would be a worthwhile contribution to the overall appearance of the town. The Tidy Towns Committee are also fortunate to have the expertise and skills of some fine builders and stone masons on this Community employment scheme who have completed the restoration of the “Well of Cronan/St. Cronan’s Well” (?) on the Limerick Road. All of them are thanked sincerely for their ongoing work and support, and also the Sponsors of the Community Employment Scheme who do the administration and delegate so many of the workers to helping the committee.

Included in further “Thank You’s” are the Men in the Shed for their time and interest in cleaning and sweeping the footpaths, helping to reduce weeds, organising litter picks, etc. The Tidy Towns volunteers both Senior and Junior also came in for a Thank You, and the Chairman stated that without them Roscrea would not have a Tidy Towns committee.

The support of so many community groupings, cooperation from local schools with the poetry trail, the Council staff, Roscrea Credit Union, Press and Media, and you the people who put out hanging baskets, window boxes, bicycles decorated with flowers, all of you who upgraded your property during the year, Super Valu for their ongoing support and everyone who made such generous contributions to the Church and street collections are thanked sincerely, as without all of you the tidy towns committee could not continue their work. All monies raised by the Tidy Towns Committee goes back into enhancing the town and improving the standard year on year. The Chairman and Tidy Towns Committee wish all of you Peace, Joy and Happiness throughout the Festive Season, and Health and Prosperity in the year ahead.

To those of you who have lost a loved one in the past year(s) and who now try to come to terms with that great loss at this family time of the year, our heartfelt sympathy goes out to you, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.