Bourke Sports was founded in 2012 by Cathal Bourke as a manufacturer of hurleys and is now one the fastest growing sportswear companies in Ireland. Located in Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, Bourke Sports is an award winning, family run, Irish sports company that manage the design, manufacture and supply of elegant and fashionable sportswear for all sporting and leisure activities.

Initially Bourke Sports began making hurleys and later diversified into sportswear. Bourke Sports hurleys are favoured by many top inter-county players throughout Ireland including a large percentage of the Tipperary Senior hurling team.

The mission of Bourke Sports is to become the market leader in the sporting goods industry in Ireland by providing high quality products through a friendly and efficient customer service.